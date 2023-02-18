Advertise With Us
Cooler for the Weekend, but Red Tide levels are going back up

By Mike Modrick
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front moved across the Suncoast overnight, but no rain with this front. You will notice much lower humidity as dew points drop into the 40s. We also dip back into the 70s for the weekend, but the 80s are coming back for the coming workweek. And our dry weather pattern continues, likely through the end of February. With only 0.15″ of rain so far this month, we’re way below average.

Red tide levels are going back up. Two weeks ago some of our beaches had no red tide present. In the latest report issued Friday, the concentration of the red tide algae are back to medium levels for most of Manatee and Sarasota counties. High levels were reported southward. Red tide respiratory irritations range from Slight at our northern beaches, to Intense farther south. Dead fish have also been reported at the south beaches.

Red tide1
Red tide1(Station)
Red tide
Red tide(Station)

