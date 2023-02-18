Breezy and a bit cooler for Saturday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front to move through late Friday and bring in some slightly cooler and drier air on Saturday. One thing you will notice it will be drier with lower humidity moving in behind the front on a NE wind at 15-20 mph. So it will be breezy Saturday but skies will be generally sunny throughout the day. The high on Saturday will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday looks to be warmer as winds will turn quickly to the east and southeast at 10-15 mph. We will see mostly sunny skies and highs reaching into the upper 70′s.

Monday through Thursday of next week looks great with temperatures getting warmer each day with highs on Monday in the upper 70s and into the low to mid 80′s by Thursday. There are no cold fronts on the horizon for the next 7 days.

