Two more arrests made in connection with DeSoto Fair Shooting

William Shilling (54) and Sharae White (33)
William Shilling (54) and Sharae White (33)(Arcadia Police)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Police have announced two more arrests in the shooting death of Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez.

Earlier this month, a 15-year-old boy was charged with murder after police say he shot Rodriguez-Lopez at the DeSoto County Fair.

Friday, two other arrests were made in the case. Police arrested, William Shilling, 54, and Sharae White, 33, and were charged with False Report to Law Enforcement.

If you have any information in regards to this case please contact law enforcement, You can remain anonymous.

