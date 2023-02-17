SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunder By the Bay kicks off Friday!

The event, which ABC7 is proud to sponsor, is a three-day festival with music and motorcycles at the Sarasota Fairgrounds.

Headlining performers include 38 Special and Colt Ford. The Festival also includes over 100 vendors, a 17-class bike show, freestyle motorcycle shows, a charity motorcycle ride, great food, on-site camping, and so much more for the entire family to enjoy.

It is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Suncoast Charities for Children, who provides funding support to several local non-profits serving over 8,000 children, teens, and adults with special needs. Over the past 24 years, the Festival has raised over $2.3 million for charity.

To see the calendar of events for the big event, click here.

