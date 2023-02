There’s plenty to do this weekend

will be held at Robinson Preserve in Bradenton Saturday, Feb. 18 from 7 a.m. to noon. It is an outdoor showcase of fitness and health businesses, with a 5k run, exercise and nutrition classes, music, food vendors and more, according to the Manatee County government website. The event is free, however the fee for participating in the 5k run/1k walk is $40 in advance and $45 the day of the run. The registration fee covers chip timing, a dry-fit T-shirt and medal, and a percentage goes to Operation Warrior Resolution. Those interested in the run or walk can sign up here