Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

There’s plenty to do this weekend

Thunder By The Bay Returns To Sarasota
Thunder By The Bay Returns To Sarasota
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota and Manatee County will be full of festivals this weekend and in the upcoming months, below are a few...

This weekend

  • The 41st Annual Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival will be held Saturday, Feb. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 18. The festival celebrates Cortez’s fishing heritage with a mix of live music, nautical arts and crafts, children’s activities, environmental exhibits and seafood. All of the proceeds benefit the FISH mission and the FISH Preserve. The admission is $5, kids under 12 are free. It will be held in front of Starfish Co. and A.P. Bell (between 123rd and 124th Street West) in Cortez.
  • Thunder By the Bay kicks off Friday. The event, which ABC7 is a sponsor, is a three-day festival with music and motorcycles at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. Headlining performers include 38 Special and Colt Ford. The Festival also includes over 100 vendors, a 17-class bike show, freestyle motorcycle shows, a charity motorcycle ride, great food, on-site camping, and more. It is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Suncoast Charities for Children, who provides funding support to several local non-profits serving over 8,000 children, teens, and adults with special needs. Over the past 24 years, the Festival has raised over $2.3 million for charity. To see the calendar of events for the big event, click here.
  • FitFest will be held at Robinson Preserve in Bradenton Saturday, Feb. 18 from 7 a.m. to noon. It is an outdoor showcase of fitness and health businesses, with a 5k run, exercise and nutrition classes, music, food vendors and more, according to the Manatee County government website. The event is free, however the fee for participating in the 5k run/1k walk is $40 in advance and $45 the day of the run. The registration fee covers chip timing, a dry-fit T-shirt and medal, and a percentage goes to Operation Warrior Resolution. Those interested in the run or walk can sign up here.

Upcoming Events

  • The Brown Bag Concert Series will be held from February through March every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Phillippi Estate Park. Participants are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and their own lunch and enjoy new and local musicians. Admission is free.
  • The 33rd annual Florida WineFest and Auction has a “No Fooling” Champagne Reception, Wine Brunch and Charity Auction on April 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The event will benefit disadvantaged youth in Manatee and Sarasota counties. It will feature a brunch covered by Chef Paul Mattison. Since the first WineFest and Auction in 1991, the event has awarded over $9.3 million benefitting local children’s charities. The tickets are on sale now for $225 per person and tickets are expected to sell out quickly. You can purchase your tickets here or call 941-952-1109.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police are investigating an accidental death at a Bayfront high-rise condominium under...
Worker dies in fall from Sarasota high-rise project
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Manatee County Sheriff investigating multiple car break-ins
Any local businesses caught with these machines could face up to a $10,000 penalty per machine...
Charlotte County on lookout for illegal gambling machines
A 36-year-old Sarasota man has died after he was ejected from a pickup truck Thursday morning...
Sarasota man killed during deadly crash in Pinellas County
Starting Thursday night, February 16, from 11 p.m. through Wednesday morning, February 22, at 5...
Work on I-75 ramp at Jacaranda will cause closures

Latest News

FitFest will celebrate all things fitness and health this weekend at the Robinson Preserve.
Manatee County FitFest this weekend
Fairy Door
Discovering the Fairy Door Creators of the Suncoast
Discovering the Fairy Door Creators of the Suncoast
ABC7 named Sarah Couch a Chalkboard Champion for Manatee County for the month of February.
Tillman Elementary teacher named February’s Manatee Chalkboard Champion