There’s plenty to do this weekend

The 41st Annual Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival will be held Saturday, Feb. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 18. The festival celebrates Cortez’s fishing heritage with a mix of live music, nautical arts and crafts, children’s activities, environmental exhibits and seafood. All of the proceeds benefit the FISH mission and the FISH Preserve. The admission is $5, kids under 12 are free. It will be held in front of Starfish Co. and A.P. Bell (between 123rd and 124th Street West) in Cortez.