Suncoast Charities for Children supports the Suncoast Foundation

By Brendan Mackey
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Charities for Children not only funds programs and services to help individuals with special needs, but it also provides annual grants to the Suncoast Foundation. This past year they awarded $100,000 to the Suncoast Foundation to help numerous agencies that Suncoast Charities supports.

Greg Linehan, Board President of Suncoast Charities For Children says, “Its a wonderful cause for us and its nice that we can have these events and raise the money because they really need it.”

The money raised comes from many different areas, and no matter the size of the contribution, every donation is appreciated.

“It goes from large sponsors all the way to very very small. A lot of companies here have been involved locally with us for many years,” say Linehan.

The 25th Anniversary of The Thunder By the Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival will be the biggest one yet.

“We are having two highlight bands at Thunder By the Bay. For Saturday night it will be 38 Special and Sunday will be Colt Ford. We have over a hundred vendors and will have live music throughout the day through Saturday and Sunday. Its going to be a great event,” says Greg.

You can also come visit many of your favorite ABC 7 personalities at Thunder By The Bay at our booth. It is at the Sarasota County Fair Grounds and tickets are $15 at the gate.

