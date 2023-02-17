Steube thanks medical team for care after accident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, who was seriously injured in a fall at his home last month, returned to Sarasota Memorial Hospital Thursday to thank the medical team who treated him.

“It’s a miracle that I’m here,” Steube said. “It’s a miracle that I’m so recovered as is I am at this point.”

Steube fell from a ladder at his Sarasota home while trimming a tree. Witnesses say he fell at least 20 feet to the ground.

“I had a concussion. I tore the ligaments in my neck, not completely, thankfully,” he said.

Steube has not yet been able to return to Capitol Hill. He is still on crutches, and because of bruising to his lungs, he cannot fly until next month.

Stuebe praised surgeons and nurses who cared for him, calling Sarasota Memorial a treasure. “It’s a treasure for this community,” he said.

“And I would submit that the majority of people in Sarasota don’t even realize that we have a Level Two trauma center here until they either fall off a ladder or they’re in a car accident or they’re in a boating accident or something significant happens to themselves or a family member.”

Steube was injured Jan. 19. Darrell Bernard Woodie was delivering a package near the congressman’s Lakewood Ranch home when it happened. Woodie says that Steube was about 20 feet up on a ladder against a tree with a chainsaw. That’s when a huge tree limb crashed into the ladder.

“I immediately turned around and…he was midair,” Woodie told ABC7. He was “obviously in pain and he was very limited movement.” Woodie called 911 and stayed with Stuebe until help arrived.

Woodie was Steube’s invited guest to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

I am blessed to have a great support team in my wife Jennifer as well as numerous friends and family, including the Steube pups!



Grateful for everyone’s prayers and well-wishes as I recover from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in my neck. pic.twitter.com/zQBtsWZPo0 — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 24, 2023

