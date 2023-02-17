Special Olympics coming to Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last year the Special Olympics celebrated their 50th anniversary in the state of Florida, and they are still growing. For the first time ever the organization will have its Camp Shriver in Sarasota.

“For Camp Shriver coming to Sarasota County there are so many different ways to get involved. If you have a child with intellectual disabilities they can sign up for this free camp. Its 100 percent free for all athletes and unified partners,” says Megan Bosi, Regional Director of Special Olympics Florida.

The camp will be two weeks long for 8 hours a day. None of this would be possible without the help of Suncoast Charities For Children, through the Thunder By the Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival.

Bosi says, “Suncoast Charities For Children awarded us with an amazing donation to our programs to host a Camp Shriver here in Sarasota. We are so excited that we are able to do a Camp Shriver locally which is for school aged children. They absolutely love it. Some of the testimonies that I received personally were amazing. The families were just thrilled. The athletes would come home and it was really great to see the smiles on their faces. They say this is one of the few places that their child fully felt a hundred percent accepted.”

Over 5 million participants are involved in this amazing non-profit and getting it to come to Sarasota is a dream come true for all the athletes in our area.

The Special Olympics are able to get the sports equipment they need because of the funding through Suncoast Charities for Children. At this time the organization is scouting out facilities in our area to see where they will host their amazing Camp Shriver.

