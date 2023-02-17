Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Special Olympics coming to Sarasota

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Brendan Mackey
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last year the Special Olympics celebrated their 50th anniversary in the state of Florida, and they are still growing. For the first time ever the organization will have its Camp Shriver in Sarasota.

“For Camp Shriver coming to Sarasota County there are so many different ways to get involved. If you have a child with intellectual disabilities they can sign up for this free camp. Its 100 percent free for all athletes and unified partners,” says Megan Bosi, Regional Director of Special Olympics Florida.

The camp will be two weeks long for 8 hours a day. None of this would be possible without the help of Suncoast Charities For Children, through the Thunder By the Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival.

Bosi says, “Suncoast Charities For Children awarded us with an amazing donation to our programs to host a Camp Shriver here in Sarasota. We are so excited that we are able to do a Camp Shriver locally which is for school aged children. They absolutely love it. Some of the testimonies that I received personally were amazing. The families were just thrilled. The athletes would come home and it was really great to see the smiles on their faces. They say this is one of the few places that their child fully felt a hundred percent accepted.”

Over 5 million participants are involved in this amazing non-profit and getting it to come to Sarasota is a dream come true for all the athletes in our area.

The Special Olympics are able to get the sports equipment they need because of the funding through Suncoast Charities for Children. At this time the organization is scouting out facilities in our area to see where they will host their amazing Camp Shriver.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police are investigating an accidental death at a Bayfront high-rise condominium under...
Worker dies in fall from Sarasota high-rise project
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Manatee County Sheriff investigating multiple car break-ins
Any local businesses caught with these machines could face up to a $10,000 penalty per machine...
Charlotte County on lookout for illegal gambling machines
A 36-year-old Sarasota man has died after he was ejected from a pickup truck Thursday morning...
Sarasota man killed during deadly crash in Pinellas County
Starting Thursday night, February 16, from 11 p.m. through Wednesday morning, February 22, at 5...
Work on I-75 ramp at Jacaranda will cause closures

Latest News

Parents of students who attend Palma Sola Elementary School in Bradenton are signing a petition...
Manatee County Schools votes to rebuild Palma Sola Elementary
Thunder By The Bay Returns To Sarasota
There’s plenty to do this weekend
Suncoast Charities For Children not only funds programs and services to help individuals with...
Suncoast Charities for Children supports the Suncoast Foundation
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Police: 6-year-old accidentally discharged weapon injuring grandmother