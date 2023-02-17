Advertise With Us
Police: 6-year-old accidentally discharged weapon injuring grandmother

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are investigating after a woman was injured when her granddaughter found a weapon and fired a shot, striking her in her lower extremities.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 4200 block of Tollefson Avenue for a reported accidental discharge of a firearm in a moving vehicle.

A 57-year-old woman reported that her 6-year-old granddaughter got ahold of the firearm in the backseat of the vehicle and accidentally fired a single shot through the driver seat, striking her in the lower back. The weapon was originally located in a holster, tucked in the back pocket of the driver seat, beneath a seat cover.

The grandmother was able to drive home and call 911. She was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives immediately began an investigation. An interview of the child was conducted by those with the Child Protection Center in North Port. Police say testimony confirms that the shooting was accidental.

“This is an unfortunate example of the importance of gun safety. Please take appropriate measures to make sure children cannot access firearms. This could have been much worse, not only for the grandmother, but for the child. Thankfully, it appears that everyone is going to be okay,” said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison in a press release.

