New College Students for Educational Freedom organize walkout

Students, parents alumni and community supporters rallied at New College of Florida Tuesday, in...
Students, parents alumni and community supporters rallied at New College of Florida Tuesday, in protest of what they fear is a takeover of their college by new conservative members of the board of trustees.(Jim DeLa | WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Students at New College are organizing a walkout in response to the replacement of the college’s board by conservative appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The student organization announced the protest on its Twitter feed Friday. Other college campuses across the state may seem some participation in what students are calling the Walkout [for Freedom]. The group emphasized that the walkout is only for active New College students. There will be a public rally on Feb. 28 at 11 a.m.

“There’s a walkout on February 23rd to protest Ron DeSantis’ attack on our education, inclusivity, and BIPOC & LGBTQ members of our campus community. Other FL students, please check this for info on how you can walkout on your campus!”

