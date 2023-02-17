Manatee School Board to discuss fate of Palma Sola Elementary School

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents at Palma Sola Elementary are wondering if their child will still be a Panther next year. The news broke last month that the school board would be meeting to discuss the future of the school’s existence.

Parents and teachers in the community have been passing around a petition to save the school which has garnered almost 4,500 signatures.

On Friday, the board is set to hear different options on the fate of the school.

According to the Manatee County School District’s Superintendent Cynthia Saunders, they had the school evaluated by the state which recommended tearing a number of the school’s buildings down and rebuilding them.

Rumors began circulating around the Palma Sola Elementary community that the school’s property would be sold and kids would be moved elsewhere.

Kristina Snyderman is a mother of a third grader at the school, and started the petition. She said the whole reason she moved to her neighborhood was for Palma Sola Elementary.

“It’s caused a lot of anxiety, unfortunately — a lot of uncertainty. We have our daughter that’s supposed to start in the fall. It’s very concerning to think that that could be her only year at Palma Sola and she’d have to be uprooted and go to another school,” said Snyderman.

In a PowerPoint presentation posted on the Feb. 17 workshop agenda for the Manatee County School Board, it lists two options for the school. Both options call for the rebuilding of all buildings which are 32-61 years old.

One option accommodates a school for 750 students, while another accommodates 500 students.

Another option, which isn’t listed, is to sell the property. The property was given a rough estimate of $20-25 million value by Team Pepka at Keller Williams.

The workshop begins at 9 a.m. and many parents and teachers are expected to be present to voice their concerns.

