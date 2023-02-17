Manatee government offices to observe Presidents Day

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County government offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, to commemorate Presidents Day.

All trash, recycling and yard waste collections the week of Feb. 20 will be postponed one day, from Tuesday through Saturday, for residents in unincorporated Manatee County.

Manatee County Area Transit, the Anna Maria Island Trolley and the Longboat Key Shuttle will operate normal daily routes.

Manatee County Public Libraries will be closed for Presidents Day but will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 21, at their normal hours.

Manatee County parks and beaches will be open to the public. Manatee County and Buffalo Creek Golf Courses will be open. G.T. Bray Recreation Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with modified group exercise classes. All tennis and pickleball check-ins will be at the main entrance.

Manatee County’s publicly owned natural preserves will also remain open.

For more information about Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org or call 941-748-4501.

