Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Manatee County Schools will rebuild Palma Sola Elementary

Parents of students who attend Palma Sola Elementary School in Bradenton are signing a petition...
Parents of students who attend Palma Sola Elementary School in Bradenton are signing a petition to save their school.(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools have decided to completely rebuild Palma Sola Elementary to accommodate for future growth.

A board meeting today addressed the options available, after parents raised concerns that the school was be closed. The board looked at an option of renovating the main building and building additional facilities or completely rebuilding.

They chose to rebuild, which is currently budgeted to cost $28 million, but will accommodate 750 students.

Renovation would have cost $2.4 million with potential other costs of us to $3 million, but would accommodate less students. Specific plans and budgeting will be discussed at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police are investigating an accidental death at a Bayfront high-rise condominium under...
Worker dies in fall from Sarasota high-rise project
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Manatee County Sheriff investigating multiple car break-ins
Any local businesses caught with these machines could face up to a $10,000 penalty per machine...
Charlotte County on lookout for illegal gambling machines
A 36-year-old Sarasota man has died after he was ejected from a pickup truck Thursday morning...
Sarasota man killed during deadly crash in Pinellas County
Starting Thursday night, February 16, from 11 p.m. through Wednesday morning, February 22, at 5...
Work on I-75 ramp at Jacaranda will cause closures

Latest News

Students, parents alumni and community supporters rallied at New College of Florida Tuesday, in...
New College Students for Educational Freedom organize walkout
Fire crews, including helicopters, were called out Friday to battle a brush fire at the...
VIDEO: Fire burns sheriff’s training center in Hillsborough
Fire burns sheriff’s training center in Hillsborough
Fire burns sheriff’s training center in Hillsborough
Clifton Renard Bean
Sarasota man convicted of molesting young girl