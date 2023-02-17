Manatee County Schools will rebuild Palma Sola Elementary

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools have decided to completely rebuild Palma Sola Elementary to accommodate for future growth.

A board meeting today addressed the options available, after parents raised concerns that the school was be closed. The board looked at an option of renovating the main building and building additional facilities or completely rebuilding.

They chose to rebuild, which is currently budgeted to cost $28 million, but will accommodate 750 students.

Renovation would have cost $2.4 million with potential other costs of us to $3 million, but would accommodate less students. Specific plans and budgeting will be discussed at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.