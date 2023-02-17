Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Man killed while trying to clear downed tree from road in W.V., sheriff says

FILE - The man was driving a truck Friday when he came up to a downed tree, the Taylor County...
FILE - The man was driving a truck Friday when he came up to a downed tree, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said.(Gray News, file)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W. Va (WDTV/Gray News) - A man was killed while attempting to move a downed tree from a West Virginia roadway, authorities said.

The man was driving a truck around 6:50 a.m. Friday when he came up to a downed tree, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, who has not been identified other than being from Pennsylvania, put straps on the tree to attempt to pull it out of the road.

As he was working to remove the tree, another driver came from the opposite direction and hit the tree, which then hit the victim and pinned him against his truck, authorities said.

The man died on the scene.

Authorities said an investigation is underway to determine whether charges may be filed against the other driver.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police are investigating an accidental death at a Bayfront high-rise condominium under...
Worker dies in fall from Sarasota high-rise project
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Manatee County Sheriff investigating multiple car break-ins
Any local businesses caught with these machines could face up to a $10,000 penalty per machine...
Charlotte County on lookout for illegal gambling machines
A 36-year-old Sarasota man has died after he was ejected from a pickup truck Thursday morning...
Sarasota man killed during deadly crash in Pinellas County
Starting Thursday night, February 16, from 11 p.m. through Wednesday morning, February 22, at 5...
Work on I-75 ramp at Jacaranda will cause closures

Latest News

Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during a news conference on spending, Wednesday, Dec. 14,...
Sen. Rick Scott alters policy plan to exempt Social Security and Medicare from sunsetting
Students, parents alumni and community supporters rallied at New College of Florida Tuesday, in...
New College Students for Educational Freedom organize walkout
Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to...
Dog owner charged with animal cruelty after his dogs found shot to death
The turret of a destroyed tank is pictured outside Kalynivske, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Zelenskyy pushes need for speed to avoid more Ukraine deaths
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport has caused big problems for travelers. (WCBS)
Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport