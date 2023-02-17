James M. Doss Charitable Foundation continues legacy of helping children

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Since 2017, the James M. Doss Charitable Foundation has been providing financial support to different charities. It started when James M. Doss Jr.’s father passed away leaving behind the opportunity to help those in need.

“This is the ultimate gift that parents could give a son or a daughter. You know we are doing what dad wants us to do,” says James M. Doss Jr.

Suncoast Charities For Children is getting $25,000 from the James M. Doss Foundation in honor of the 25th year of The Thunder By The Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival.

The funding from the foundation has allowed the purchase of new laptops and wellness equipment for adults with disabilities.

“Its just the best job ever to watch the children playing and having fun, growing and learning. They develop skills that are so important for them as they get older,” says Marla Doss.

This foundation was made in honor of James’ dad, and even though he is not here anymore, his spirit is very much alive in the foundation.

“Its almost like you are continuing the relationship even though he has passed. But he is very much here I think,” says James M. Doss Jr.

If you would like to help match the money the James M. Doss Foundation is donating you can go on the Thunder By the Bay website through Feb. 24.

