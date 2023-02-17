Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

James M. Doss Charitable Foundation continues legacy of helping children

ABC7 News at Noon
By Brendan Mackey
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Since 2017, the James M. Doss Charitable Foundation has been providing financial support to different charities. It started when James M. Doss Jr.’s father passed away leaving behind the opportunity to help those in need.

“This is the ultimate gift that parents could give a son or a daughter. You know we are doing what dad wants us to do,” says James M. Doss Jr.

Suncoast Charities For Children is getting $25,000 from the James M. Doss Foundation in honor of the 25th year of The Thunder By The Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival.

The funding from the foundation has allowed the purchase of new laptops and wellness equipment for adults with disabilities.

“Its just the best job ever to watch the children playing and having fun, growing and learning. They develop skills that are so important for them as they get older,” says Marla Doss.

This foundation was made in honor of James’ dad, and even though he is not here anymore, his spirit is very much alive in the foundation.

“Its almost like you are continuing the relationship even though he has passed. But he is very much here I think,” says James M. Doss Jr.

If you would like to help match the money the James M. Doss Foundation is donating you can go on the Thunder By the Bay website through Feb. 24.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police are investigating an accidental death at a Bayfront high-rise condominium under...
Worker dies in fall from Sarasota high-rise project
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Manatee County Sheriff investigating multiple car break-ins
Any local businesses caught with these machines could face up to a $10,000 penalty per machine...
Charlotte County on lookout for illegal gambling machines
A 36-year-old Sarasota man has died after he was ejected from a pickup truck Thursday morning...
Sarasota man killed during deadly crash in Pinellas County
Starting Thursday night, February 16, from 11 p.m. through Wednesday morning, February 22, at 5...
Work on I-75 ramp at Jacaranda will cause closures

Latest News

Parents of students who attend Palma Sola Elementary School in Bradenton are signing a petition...
Manatee County Schools votes to rebuild Palma Sola Elementary
Thunder By The Bay Returns To Sarasota
There’s plenty to do this weekend
Suncoast Charities For Children not only funds programs and services to help individuals with...
Suncoast Charities for Children supports the Suncoast Foundation
Special Olympics In Sarasota is one of the local non-profits that gets financial support from...
Special Olympics coming to Sarasota
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Police: 6-year-old accidentally discharged weapon injuring grandmother