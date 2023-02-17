The Haven thankful for help from Suncoast Charities for Children

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 25th Annual Thunder By The Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival kicks off on Friday and The Haven is one of the local non-profits that is benefitted through Suncoast Charities For Children.

Hallie Young, Director of Development at The Haven says, “We have a preschool for kids with and without disabilities. We have a high school for ages 14 to 22 all for young adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. We also have an adult work program where we employ and pay adults with disabilities and we have a residential program as well.”

The Haven offers programs and services that enhances the quality of life of over 800 people, but this is no easy task. That’s why the help they get from Suncoast Charities for Children is so important to them.

Hallie says, “The most recent grant that they gave us was for a therapeutic art area outside our brand new art program. From preschool kids to different nutrition grants to our residential program for our adults with disabilities, Thunder By the Bay has raised a lot of money that has benefitted us in a ton of different ways over the years.”

This Sunday, bikers will be riding by on motorcycles at The Haven. The residents couldn’t be more excited and they have made cookies and signs for the riders.

