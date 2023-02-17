Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

VIDEO: Fire burns sheriff’s training center in Hillsborough

Fire burns sheriff’s training center in Hillsborough
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire crews, including helicopters, were called out Friday to battle a brush fire at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office training site in Lithia.

The fire has burned about 50 acres but no buildings were in danger. By 3:30 p.m., Hillsborough County Fire rescue said the fire was 90 percent contained.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police are investigating an accidental death at a Bayfront high-rise condominium under...
Worker dies in fall from Sarasota high-rise project
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Manatee County Sheriff investigating multiple car break-ins
Any local businesses caught with these machines could face up to a $10,000 penalty per machine...
Charlotte County on lookout for illegal gambling machines
A 36-year-old Sarasota man has died after he was ejected from a pickup truck Thursday morning...
Sarasota man killed during deadly crash in Pinellas County
Starting Thursday night, February 16, from 11 p.m. through Wednesday morning, February 22, at 5...
Work on I-75 ramp at Jacaranda will cause closures

Latest News

Students, parents alumni and community supporters rallied at New College of Florida Tuesday, in...
New College Students for Educational Freedom organize walkout
Fire burns sheriff’s training center in Hillsborough
Fire burns sheriff’s training center in Hillsborough
Clifton Renard Bean
Sarasota man convicted of molesting young girl
Parents of students who attend Palma Sola Elementary School in Bradenton are signing a petition...
Manatee County Schools will rebuild Palma Sola Elementary