VIDEO: Fire burns sheriff’s training center in Hillsborough

LITHIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fire crews, including helicopters, were called out Friday to battle a brush fire at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office training site in Lithia.

The fire has burned about 50 acres but no buildings were in danger. By 3:30 p.m., Hillsborough County Fire rescue said the fire was 90 percent contained.

From #HCSO Sheriff @ChadChronister: "Our aviation unit continuously trains for events like this. They are in action now, dropping water. The winds have subsided slightly which will help with extinguishment efforts." pic.twitter.com/K3Lmu9uu92 — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.