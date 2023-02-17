Advertise With Us
Dog park in Charlotte County closed for cleaning

Charlotte County
Charlotte County(Charlotte County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Katherine Ariens Dog Park is closed for cleaning effective immediately.

Community Services has closed the park out of an abundance of caution after being notified by a patron that their dog was infected with Bordetella. The park will reopen Tues. Feb. 21, 2023.

Bordetellosis is one of the most common respiratory infectious diseases in dogs, caused by a bacteria called Bordetella bronchiseptica, which invades the lung tissues. It is spread by aerosolized spray, like coughing or sneezing, from a dog’s mouth or nose.

