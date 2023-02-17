Advertise With Us
Cold front to move through late Friday

Turning breezy Saturday
Beautiful sunset from the N. Jetty near Nokomis
Beautiful sunset from the N. Jetty near Nokomis(Mary Moscatelli | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There may be a little fog on your commute but not enough to cause big problems. Look for whatever fog is around to burn off quickly and then we will see mostly sunny skies on Friday. It will be warm once again with high reaching near 80 by early afternoon. Winds will be out of the south and turn to the southwest quickly. This onshore flow could cause some beach goers to experience some respiratory issues in varying degrees along some of the beaches on Friday.

Turning breezy behind the front
Turning breezy behind the front(WWSB)

Friday night the front begins to move in with increasing cloudiness and a small chance for a passing shower or two. The rain chance is less than 20%. Once the front passes winds will turn to the NNW at 10-15 mph with some gusts up to 20. We could see some small craft advisories issued for our waters on Saturday as the winds and seas will be building. Temperatures to start on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s so slightly cooler but not really that cold.

We will see clearing skies on Saturday as high pressure builds in behind the front and those winds turn more toward the NE at 10-20 mph. Highs on Saturday will reach into the low to mid 70s which is fairly typical for this time of year.

Warming up quickly on Sunday
Warming up quickly on Sunday(WWSB)

Sunday morning we will see mostly fair skies with temperatures in the low 60s. We will quickly warm up into the upper 70s by the early afternoon. Should be a nice day.

It going to stay nice through the work week next week with mostly fair skies and temperatures warming well above average through next Friday.

