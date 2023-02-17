Advertise With Us
Cold front arrives today

By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most of today will be sunny and mild with another day of above average temperatures.

Highs this afternoon will top out in the low 80s. Winds will be breezy most of the day, between 10 and 15 mph with gusts to 20 and increasing in the evening. The cold front will work its way down the state and be on our doorstep by early evening, then exit to our south around midnight.

Behind the front we will see winds shift to the northwest and drier air move into the area. Our dew points (the measure of atmospheric wetness) will fall from the 70 just before midnight tonight to the 40s by early tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow morning will not be that much cooler, but the dry air and gusty winds could put a chill in the morning. Air temperatures will be in the mid-50s, which is about average for this time of year.

Afternoon temperatures will climb to the mid-70s, which is also typical for mid-February. Sunday will be warmer as winds shift to the east and drive the afternoon high to the upper 70s.

The energy associated with this cold front will drift off to the north well before the front makes it to the Suncoast, so expect it to come through dry. Clouds will increase to mostly cloudy tonight, but any showers will likely be drizzle, brief and few and far between, if any at all.

Boat conditions will suffer Saturday morning and a small craft advisory may be needed. Sunday will be a much better boating day with winds at 5 to 10 knots.

