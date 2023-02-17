Advertise With Us
Children First benefitted by Suncoast Charities for Children

By Brendan Mackey
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 90 percent of a child’s brain development starts in the first three years of their life, and that’s why Children First is so motivated to put these kids in the best position possible to succeed.

Jessica Rogers, Vice President of Philanthropy, says “Children First is the exclusive head start and early head start provider for all of Sarasota County. Currently right now we are serving hundreds of children and their parents and that equates to about two thousand individuals. Everyday they are receiving support and services from our agency.”

Children First has 15 locations across Sarasota County. They are thankful to be one of the recipients of Suncoast Charities For Children because of fundraisers such as Thunder By The Bay.

Maria Buitrago, Family Advocate Coach says, “The help that we receive from Suncoast Charities helps us to enhance the classrooms and also the playgrounds. All of that help is for the children. Everything that we do is for the families.”

They serve children and families within Sarasota County that live below the federal poverty level. For a family of three that is just under $24,000 a year. The non-profit makes sure that the money goes to where it is most needed.

“Children First has been able to really enhance our program from everything from our family job skills training courses to strengthening courses. The feedback is immense and our families know that it really takes many hands coming together in the community to provide that support,” says Rogers.

Thunder By The Bay Starts Friday and goes through Sunday.

