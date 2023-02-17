21-year-old worker died in high rise fall in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a horrible tragedy that has once again put construction safety to the forefront. Investigators say a painter was working on the 18th floor of the new Bayso Sarasota high rise condo building when he fell to the 5th floor. The 21-year-old man would later die at the hospital.

“Unfortunately it’s too common in construction,” said Terrence Grisim, President of Safety Management Consultants. “There has been a lot of work done on it by OSHA and the safety profession over the last few years.”

Norm Schimmel lives on the 15th floor of a high rise nearby.

“Terrible to rob a young life, terrible, I feel for the family,” said Schimmel.

Schimmel says he and his family are always very careful in their condo especially when children are around. He says these high rise workers are doing work very few people will do.

“I am amazed at what they do and how they do it,” said Schimmel. “I was in the service for 5 years so I’ve seen some dangerous positions, but these people have a life of their own, it’s unbelievable.”

It’s not yet known exactly why he had fallen but police believe this was an accidental death. Safety experts say these high rise workers always need the proper equipment like harnesses.

“If you don’t make that choice, you can pay with your life,” said Grisim.

OSHA is currently investigating.

