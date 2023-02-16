Work on I-75 ramp at Jacaranda will cause closures

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Drivers using the northbound off ramp at I-75 and Jacaranda Boulevard are being warned the ramp may be closed at times for the next few days, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

From 11 p.m. through Wednesday morning, Feb, 22, at 5 a.m., there will be intermittent off-ramp shoulder closures and intermittent ramp closures at that interchange, a news release said.

Please use caution in the area and consider additional travel time.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.