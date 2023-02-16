Advertise With Us
Work on I-75 ramp at Jacaranda will cause closures

Starting Thursday night, February 16, from 11 p.m. through Wednesday morning, February 22, at 5 a.m., there will be intermittent off ramp shoulder closures and intermittent ramp closures at northbound I-75 and jacaranda Boulevard.(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Drivers using the northbound off ramp at I-75 and Jacaranda Boulevard are being warned the ramp may be closed at times for the next few days, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

From 11 p.m. through Wednesday morning, Feb, 22, at 5 a.m., there will be intermittent off-ramp shoulder closures and intermittent ramp closures at that interchange, a news release said.

Please use caution in the area and consider additional travel time.

