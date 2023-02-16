Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Weak cold front on the way

Some breezy conditions Saturday
Trends showing a warm end to the month for our area
Trends showing a warm end to the month for our area(National Center for Environmental Information)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are watching a storm system developing over Kansas which will eventually sweep a cold front our way come late Friday. This front will be so far removed from the area of low pressure that we are not expecting a big drop in temperatures behind the front. It will bring an increase in winds beginning late Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

Timing of front is late Friday
Timing of front is late Friday(WWSB)

Until then look for the beautiful beach weather to continue through Friday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s each afternoon and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. There is no chance for rain over the next 2 days as high pressure dominates our weather. The winds will switch around to the SW by Friday which will bring some impacts of red tide onshore over some of the area beaches. The latest report of red tide shows low to moderate levels being detected off of some areas near Venice, Siesta, New Pass, Lido, Longboat and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island.

Only a small chance for a shower late Friday
Only a small chance for a shower late Friday(WWSBS)

There is a 20% chance for a few showers late Friday evening as the cold front approaches. We are not expecting to see any significant rain with this front as it passes. Temperatures behind the front will be dropping down to more seasonable averages for this time of year. The average high 75 degrees and the low around 55 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday and it will be breezy with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph. The high on Saturday will be 76 degrees.

Sunday looks good with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s and no chance for rain.

Warm weather could continue through March 1st.
Warm weather could continue through March 1st.(WWSB)

The warming trend continues through the work week and beyond. The long range forecast over the next 3 weeks is showing temperatures to be above average through early March with no big cold fronts set to move in. This comes from the formally known National Climatic Data Center, now known as National Centers for Environmental Information.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

This front will move into our area late Friday
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm Wednesday 2/15/2023

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Major shut down on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Martin Hyde viral video
City Commission candidate Martin Hyde in hot water after viral video, accusations of racism
Southern Manatee Fire District responding to fire
6 dogs rescued from house fire in Oneco
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who...
Hillsborough sheriff invites people to get even with ex-Valentines
Residents in Holiday Estates face challenges as they rebuild.
Residents from Holiday Estates in Englewood facing challenges as they rebuild from Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Sarasota Police are investigating an accidental death at a Bayfront high-rise condominium under...
Worker dies after fall from Sarasota high-rise project
A third suspect in the mass shooting was shot by police after a car chase on Feb. 6.
2 charged in Florida mass shooting that left 11 wounded
Any local businesses caught with these machines could face up to a $10,000 penalty per machine...
Charlotte County on lookout for illegal gambling machines
Manatee County Sheriff's Deputies search for cigarette thieves.
Four teens charged in Manatee murder case