Weak cold front on the way

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are watching a storm system developing over Kansas which will eventually sweep a cold front our way come late Friday. This front will be so far removed from the area of low pressure that we are not expecting a big drop in temperatures behind the front. It will bring an increase in winds beginning late Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

Timing of front is late Friday (WWSB)

Until then look for the beautiful beach weather to continue through Friday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s each afternoon and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. There is no chance for rain over the next 2 days as high pressure dominates our weather. The winds will switch around to the SW by Friday which will bring some impacts of red tide onshore over some of the area beaches. The latest report of red tide shows low to moderate levels being detected off of some areas near Venice, Siesta, New Pass, Lido, Longboat and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island.

Only a small chance for a shower late Friday (WWSBS)

There is a 20% chance for a few showers late Friday evening as the cold front approaches. We are not expecting to see any significant rain with this front as it passes. Temperatures behind the front will be dropping down to more seasonable averages for this time of year. The average high 75 degrees and the low around 55 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday and it will be breezy with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph. The high on Saturday will be 76 degrees.

Sunday looks good with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s and no chance for rain.

Warm weather could continue through March 1st. (WWSB)

The warming trend continues through the work week and beyond. The long range forecast over the next 3 weeks is showing temperatures to be above average through early March with no big cold fronts set to move in. This comes from the formally known National Climatic Data Center, now known as National Centers for Environmental Information.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.