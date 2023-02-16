Advertise With Us
Water shutoff planned for Siesta Key next week

boil water notice
boil water notice(Pexels.com)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Government announced a planned water outage for some Siesta Key residents beginning next week.

The water shutdown will begin 11:58 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 21 and will last until 8 a.m. Feb 22. Utilities crews will be replacing and repairing hydrants/valves.

Approximately 1,600 customers will be impacted by the shutdown. Once service has been restored a precautionary boil water notice is in place.

The county also released a map showing which areas are expected to be impacted.

