Water shutoff planned for Siesta Key next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Government announced a planned water outage for some Siesta Key residents beginning next week.

The water shutdown will begin 11:58 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 21 and will last until 8 a.m. Feb 22. Utilities crews will be replacing and repairing hydrants/valves.

Approximately 1,600 customers will be impacted by the shutdown. Once service has been restored a precautionary boil water notice is in place.

The county also released a map showing which areas are expected to be impacted.

UPDATE:

This map shows the area of Siesta Key that will be impacted by the water shutdown from 11:58 Tuesday, Feb. 21 through 8 a.m. Feb. 22. #SRQCountyUtilities pic.twitter.com/kESbvXMedc — SarasotaCountyGov (@SRQCountyGov) February 16, 2023

