Warmer than average weather continues into the weekend

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will continue to be the primary driver of the weather today, keeping us warm and sunny and dry.

The winds will be out of the southeast during the day, shifting to the south in the later afternoon and evening. Humidity will remain relatively comfortable throughout the day, however as of late the dew point has risen into the 60s and humidity has bumped up to the 50% range.

On Friday the winds may shift a bit more to the southwest or west and the humidity rapidly increase, if only temporally.

On Friday evening, a weak cold front will work through the area and cause the winds to twist to the northwest and become breezy and gusty. It will also drive in some slightly cooler and much drier air.

The energy associated with the front will have lifted northeast and away from us. So as the front passes by it will be lacking the energy to produce much rainfall or any significant weather. The main effect will be to produce a beautiful weekend with a very comfortable but breezy Saturday, and likewise comfortable Sunday, but with a calmer wind.

