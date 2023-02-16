Advertise With Us
Video: Massive nursery fire reported in Kissimmee

Fire at Kissimmee nursery lights up predawn sky
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire at a plant nursery in Kissimmee, near Orlando, lit up the predawn sky Thursday, as thousands of plastic pots burned.

“We’ve slowed the forward progress of the fire, but due to the area that’s it’s consuming, and the product, it’s giving us a lot of challenges,” a fire chief said at the scene.

The plastic pots were also wrapped in plastic, causing a huge plume of smoke. “There are hundreds of those pallets and that’s the root of the issue,” the chief said.

At least one propane tank from a forklift exploded. Hazardous materials teams from Osceola and Orange counties were fighting the fire.

Teams monitoring the air have reported no danger to local residents. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

