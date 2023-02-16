Two pedestrians killed in Arcadia; child with them escapes injury

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Wednesday evening in Arcadia when they were struck by a van while walking along a road with a 6-year-old girl, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the couple, a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman from Sarasota, were walking their tricycles south on SE Airport Road, near SE Durrance Street at about 7:45 p.m. In tow, riding in a wagon, was the child.

A van driven by a 25-year-old Arcadia woman was also heading south on SE Airport Road when it hit the adults, troopers say. They died at the scene. The child was not injured.

Troopers noted the tricycles were not equipped with any lighting or reflective equipment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.