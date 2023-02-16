Sarasota man killed during deadly crash in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 36-year-old Sarasota man has died after he was ejected from a pickup truck Thursday morning during a rollover crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. on the I-75 ramp in Pinellas County that connects to I-275.

According to troopers, a 35 year-old Sarasota man was driving east, preparing to get on the southbound entrance of the ramp when he lost control of the vehicle.

The truck rotated over to the side of the road and flipped over multiple times. The driver one of the passengers were ejected from the truck. Troopers say they were not wearing their seatbelts.

The passenger who was ejected died at the scene.

Troopers say the driver suffered serious injuries, but the other passenger, a 30-year-old Sarasota woman, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.

The ramp has since re-opened after closed down for hours.

