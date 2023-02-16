Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis asks court to reinstate him

This combination of Aug. 4, 2022, images shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and...
This combination of Aug. 4, 2022, images shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren during separate news conferences in Tampa, Fla. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, Warren, a twice-elected, Democratic state prosecutor suspended by DeSantis, filed an appeal in his federal lawsuit against the governor in a renewed bid to get his job back. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An elected Florida prosecutor who says he was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis for political gain — and because he is a Democrat — is asking the state Supreme Court to reinstate him, citing a federal judge’s ruling that DeSantis violated state law and his First Amendment rights.

Andrew Warren, a twice-elected state attorney for Hillsborough County, filed the appeal late Wednesday. It comes a month after a federal judge in Tallahassee dismissed his lawsuit on technical grounds while agreeing with Warren that the Republican governor fired him inappropriately.

“We’re asking the Florida Supreme Court to affirm that finding and instruct the Governor to follow the law and reinstate me to office. We’re asking them to reiterate that no one is above the law — not even the Governor,” Warren said in a statement. He is also asking a federal appeals court to reinstate him.

The governor has refused to reinstate the Tampa-based prosecutor, and his press office did not immediately respond Thursday to an email and phone call seeking comment on the latest appeal.

No hearing date has been set. DeSantis appointed four of the seven Florida Supreme Court justices, with the other three appointed by his Republican predecessors. Warren could also appeal his suspension to the Florida Senate, where Republicans hold a 28-12 advantage.

Warren is citing last month’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle, who said that while federal law prevents him from returning Warren to office though a lawsuit centering on state law, he agreed that DeSantis’ actions violated both Warren’s First Amendment rights and the Florida Constitution.

Hinkle, who was appointed by Democratic President Bill Clinton, said the evidence showed that DeSantis had no basis to find Warren incompetent or derelict in his duties, the two reasons cited for the suspension.

Instead, DeSantis targeted Warren because he’s a Democrat who has publicly supported abortion and transgender rights and because it would politically benefit him, Hinkle wrote. DeSantis is widely expected to run for president next year.

Hinkle called on DeSantis to voluntarily reinstate Warren “if the facts matter” to him. He said the governor and his staff never did a serious investigation of Warren before suspending him and ignored facts that argued against the dismissal.

The governor had accused Warren of incompetence and neglect of duty, arguing that the prosecutor was picking and choosing which laws to enforce, citing in his executive order the nonprosecution of crimes such as “trespassing at a business location, disorderly conduct, disorderly intoxication, and prostitution.”

DeSantis’ executive order also cited Warren’s endorsement of statements from prosecutors across the country pledging to not bring criminal charges against people seeking, providing or supporting abortion access — and opposed the criminalization of gender transition treatments.

No such cases were ever submitted to Warren, who has said that prosecutorial discretion over which cases to pursue and which to dismiss is a normal part of the job.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police are investigating an accidental death at a Bayfront high-rise condominium under...
Worker dies in fall from Sarasota high-rise project
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Major shut down on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Any local businesses caught with these machines could face up to a $10,000 penalty per machine...
Charlotte County on lookout for illegal gambling machines
Manatee County Sheriff's Deputies search for cigarette thieves.
Four teens charged in Manatee murder case
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say

Latest News

Starting Thursday night, February 16, from 11 p.m. through Wednesday morning, February 22, at 5...
Work on I-75 ramp at Jacaranda will cause closures
A woman attacked by a stranger last month at her Tampa apartment complex gym told other women...
WATCH: Tampa woman fights back after attack at apartment gym
Woman attacked in Tampa gym
Woman attacked in Tampa gym
A fire at a plant nursery in Kissimmee, near Orlando, lit up the predawn sky Thursday, as...
Video: Massive nursery fire reported in Kissimmee