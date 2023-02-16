Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Park outside: Ram trucks recalled due to fire risk

The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab...
The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab trucks from the 2021 through 2023 model years.(Source: FCA US LLC.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Stellantis is telling the owners of nearly 341,000 Ram diesel trucks to park them outdoors because an electrical connector can overheat and cause a fire.

The company said Wednesday it’s recalling the trucks to replace the connectors after getting reports of six potentially related fires. In one case, the owner reported that a fire started after the truck’s engine was shut off.

The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cab trucks from the 2021 through 2023 model years. All have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines with older heater-grid connectors.

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says it will begin notifying owners by letter next month.

But starting Thursday, owners can go to https://www.mopar.com/en-us/my-vehicle/recalls/search.html and key in their vehicle identification numbers to see if their trucks are part of the recall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police are investigating an accidental death at a Bayfront high-rise condominium under...
Worker dies after fall from Sarasota high-rise project
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Major shut down on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Gabby Petito's parents are suing the parents of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, for emotional...
Attorney alleges Brian Laundrie’s mother wrote letter offering to help bury a body
Manatee County Sheriff's Deputies search for cigarette thieves.
Four teens charged in Manatee murder case

Latest News

Winds will pick up again
Warmer than average weather continues into the weekend
A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High...
Residents seek answers about train derailment’s toxic chemicals
Norfolk Southern declined to attend a town hall in East Palestine, Ohio, on Wednesday.
East Palestine, Ohio resident air concerns about health, safety after derailment
Two people were killed Wednesday evening in Arcadia when they were struck by a van while...
Two pedestrians killed in Arcadia; child with them escapes injury