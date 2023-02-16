North Port police looking for hit-and-run driver

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are asking the public for help in finding a truck driver they say damaged a car in a parking lot and left the scene.

Surveillance video at the Circle K on Tamiami Trail Feb. 14 shows the truck involved, and the driver leaving the store. The truck backed into a parked vehicle causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call North Port Police at 941-429-7300.

