New College students react to interim president’s hefty salary

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Since the Board of Trustees at New College of Florida approved the salary of Interim President Richard Corcoran earlier this week, the size of his compensation package is raising concerns from students and educators.

The former Florida Education Commissioner is set to make an annual base salary of $699,000.

That figure doesn’t include the nearly $105,000 in annual retirement compensation, the annual $84,000 housing allowance, or a $12,000 annual car allowance.

With New College enrollment at approximately 700, that would mean Corcoran will be making $1,000 per student. By contrast, the University of Central Florida, which has about 68,000 students, pays its president a base salary of $725,000.

Many people, including students, said they aren’t sure that’s a fair price for such a small school.

“I just don’t see why. It doesn’t make much sense,” said New College student Daniela Ramos, who believes the salary and new hire are politically motivated.

“I don’t think that that’s fair considering the focus should be on our education, not on the political interest behind that. We’re just students. We just want somebody to make decisions that are the best for us,” she said.

On the other hand, Dalia McCloud said she doesn’t mind Corcoran’s new salary. She said she believes his experience and background make sense for the price. But, she also believes the hire to be a political move.

“Well, I don’t think that’s surprising. Also, this is someone that they really wanted because he’s ‘politically friendly’,” she said.

President of United Faculty of Florida, Andrew Gothard, said in a statement:

“With this excessive salary for Richard Corcoran, these board members have shown their true colors regarding New College and its future. They are not supporters of freedom or truth; they are not interested in what is best for the university or its surrounding community; they are not demonstrating integrity or consistency in their governance. Instead, they are clearly willing to say and do whatever it takes to push their extremist political agenda and to pay off their enablers. By claiming on the one hand that New College is in financial straits (which was, itself, untrue at the time), then on the other hand more than doubling the salary of a political appointee, whom they chose because they “knew” him, these political grifters have shown that they are no “trustees” in any sense of the word.

The students, faculty, staff, and families who support New College every day deserve better than this sham of so-called “leadership,” and UFF will continue to do all that we can to ensure that Florida is not harmed by these selfish actions.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.