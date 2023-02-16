Advertise With Us
Manatee County Sheriff investigating multiple car break-ins

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s officials are urging the public to lock their car doors after a rash of burglaries.

Sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. Thursday, at least three unlocked vehicles were burglarized in Copperfield & Country Palms neighborhoods.

Deputies want to remind you to remove your valuables, keys & firearms, and lock your vehicles.

If you have information, contact law enforcement.

