Manatee County Sheriff investigating multiple car break-ins
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s officials are urging the public to lock their car doors after a rash of burglaries.
Sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. Thursday, at least three unlocked vehicles were burglarized in Copperfield & Country Palms neighborhoods.
Deputies want to remind you to remove your valuables, keys & firearms, and lock your vehicles.
If you have information, contact law enforcement.
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.