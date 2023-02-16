Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Manatee County FitFest this weekend

FitFest will celebrate all things fitness and health this weekend at the Robinson Preserve.
FitFest will celebrate all things fitness and health this weekend at the Robinson Preserve.(Manatee County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - FitFest will be an outdoor showcase of fitness and health businesses, with a 5k run, exercise and nutrition classes, music, food vendors and more, according to the Manatee County government website.

The event will be held at Robinson Preserve in Bradenton from 7 a.m. to noon.

The event is free, however the fee for participating in the 5k run/1k walk is $40 in advance and $45 the day of the run.

The registration fee covers chip timing, a dry-fit T-shirt and medal, and a percentage goes to Operation Warrior Resolution, a provider for mental health services to veterans and their family members.

Those interested in the run or walk can sign up at https://raceroster.com/events/2023/63337/fitfest-manatee-2023.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police are investigating an accidental death at a Bayfront high-rise condominium under...
Worker dies in fall from Sarasota high-rise project
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Major shut down on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Any local businesses caught with these machines could face up to a $10,000 penalty per machine...
Charlotte County on lookout for illegal gambling machines
Manatee County Sheriff's Deputies search for cigarette thieves.
Four teens charged in Manatee murder case
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say

Latest News

This combination of Aug. 4, 2022, images shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and...
Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis asks court to reinstate him
Starting Thursday night, February 16, from 11 p.m. through Wednesday morning, February 22, at 5...
Work on I-75 ramp at Jacaranda will cause closures
A woman attacked by a stranger last month at her Tampa apartment complex gym told other women...
WATCH: Tampa woman fights back after attack at apartment gym
Woman attacked in Tampa gym
Woman attacked in Tampa gym