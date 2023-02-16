Manatee County FitFest this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - FitFest will be an outdoor showcase of fitness and health businesses, with a 5k run, exercise and nutrition classes, music, food vendors and more, according to the Manatee County government website.

The event will be held at Robinson Preserve in Bradenton from 7 a.m. to noon.

The event is free, however the fee for participating in the 5k run/1k walk is $40 in advance and $45 the day of the run.

The registration fee covers chip timing, a dry-fit T-shirt and medal, and a percentage goes to Operation Warrior Resolution, a provider for mental health services to veterans and their family members.

Those interested in the run or walk can sign up at https://raceroster.com/events/2023/63337/fitfest-manatee-2023.

