Donations and fundraiser helping family of 7 who lost everything in Englewood fire on Super Bowl Sunday

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Jennifer Snyder finding a charred picture of her husband during her first visit back to her Englewood home on Wednesday. It’s where she, her husband and five children, ages 2 to 15, called home for the last two years. The home and all of their belongings, including their truck, going up in flames on Sunday morning.

“It is devastating, literally when we didn’t have anything after the hurricane, we still had the truck which got us through wherever we needed to be,” said Snyder. “Knowing that somewhere in all those ashes are my family’s everything, the kids, last pictures of my mom and my brother.”

Family members are being told it was most likely something electrical outside in the carport area that caused this fire. All 7 of the family members are now staying in a room at an aunt’s home.

“Being able to get out of there alive to me is what keeps me going,” said Debbie Faro, Jennifer’s aunt. “To make sure that they are all ok, we may be bunked up, we’re doing all we can.”

Snyder and her family were able to escape the fire. The home and everything in it is a total loss.

“It’s hard to describe because I’m sad and horrified,” said Snyder. “To go back, the reality is setting in everyday for my kids that there’s no home.”

The family is grateful for all the help from the community. They have received many carloads of donated items. They still have a very long way to go. A GoFundMe page has now been set up to help the family with money to get another place they can call home.

“People have been totally fantastic, I cry when I think about it,” said Faro. “I never expected that there would be so many people that care.”

If you would like to help, here’s the link to the GoFundMe page https://gofund.me/131f8963.

