Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Donations and fundraiser helping family of 7 who lost everything in Englewood fire on Super Bowl Sunday

Englewood family of 7 loses everything in devastating fire.
Englewood family of 7 loses everything in devastating fire.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Jennifer Snyder finding a charred picture of her husband during her first visit back to her Englewood home on Wednesday. It’s where she, her husband and five children, ages 2 to 15, called home for the last two years. The home and all of their belongings, including their truck, going up in flames on Sunday morning.

“It is devastating, literally when we didn’t have anything after the hurricane, we still had the truck which got us through wherever we needed to be,” said Snyder. “Knowing that somewhere in all those ashes are my family’s everything, the kids, last pictures of my mom and my brother.”

Family members are being told it was most likely something electrical outside in the carport area that caused this fire. All 7 of the family members are now staying in a room at an aunt’s home.

“Being able to get out of there alive to me is what keeps me going,” said Debbie Faro, Jennifer’s aunt. “To make sure that they are all ok, we may be bunked up, we’re doing all we can.”

Snyder and her family were able to escape the fire. The home and everything in it is a total loss.

“It’s hard to describe because I’m sad and horrified,” said Snyder. “To go back, the reality is setting in everyday for my kids that there’s no home.”

The family is grateful for all the help from the community. They have received many carloads of donated items. They still have a very long way to go. A GoFundMe page has now been set up to help the family with money to get another place they can call home.

“People have been totally fantastic, I cry when I think about it,” said Faro. “I never expected that there would be so many people that care.”

If you would like to help, here’s the link to the GoFundMe page https://gofund.me/131f8963.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Major shut down on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Martin Hyde viral video
City Commission candidate Martin Hyde in hot water after viral video, accusations of racism
Sarasota Police are investigating an accidental death at a Bayfront high-rise condominium under...
Worker dies after fall from Sarasota high-rise project
Southern Manatee Fire District responding to fire
6 dogs rescued from house fire in Oneco
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who...
Hillsborough sheriff invites people to get even with ex-Valentines

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is questioned by reporters, Jan. 6, 2023, on Capitol Hill in...
Rep. Gaetz says no charges for him in sex trafficking case
Trends showing a warm end to the month for our area
Weak cold front on the way
Sarasota Police are investigating an accidental death at a Bayfront high-rise condominium under...
Worker dies after fall from Sarasota high-rise project
A third suspect in the mass shooting was shot by police after a car chase on Feb. 6.
2 charged in Florida mass shooting that left 11 wounded