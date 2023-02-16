Clearwater Marine Aquarium tags manatees before release

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute has tagged 18 rehabilitated manatees that have been released into the wild.

The releases all occurred at three different sites in Florida between Feb. 10 and Feb. 17.

CMARI researchers and biologists monitor rehabilitated manatees post release to ensure they are adapting well to the wild. The public can follow along with the animals’ movements on MRP’s tracking website.

“Tracking manatees after they are rehabilitated and released allows us to monitor each individual manatee’s progress and help ensure they are adapting OK to being back in the wild,” said Jennifer Galbraith, a research scientist with CMARI’s manatee research program. “We assess body condition, behavior, movements, and location. This way we can help keep all our partners updated and together make informed decisions on whether a particular manatee needs additional human intervention.”

It’s a record start for 2023 with the high number of releases.

Every year many manatees are injured or become sick and are rescued and treated at critical care facilities. Exposure to red tide, cold stress, and disease are all natural problems that can affect manatees. Man-made threats include boat strikes, pollution, and habitat loss. Numerous manatees released this month were rescued as orphaned calves within the area of the manatee unusual mortality event (UME), which left thousands of animals malnourished and starving.

If you see a manatee in the wild that appears to be sick. contact Florida Fish and Wildlife for assistance.

