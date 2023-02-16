Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Clearwater Marine Aquarium tags manatees before release

Manatees released back into wild
Manatees released back into wild(MRP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute has tagged 18 rehabilitated manatees that have been released into the wild.

The releases all occurred at three different sites in Florida between Feb. 10 and Feb. 17.

CMARI researchers and biologists monitor rehabilitated manatees post release to ensure they are adapting well to the wild. The public can follow along with the animals’ movements on MRP’s tracking website.

“Tracking manatees after they are rehabilitated and released allows us to monitor each individual manatee’s progress and help ensure they are adapting OK to being back in the wild,” said Jennifer Galbraith, a research scientist with CMARI’s manatee research program. “We assess body condition, behavior, movements, and location. This way we can help keep all our partners updated and together make informed decisions on whether a particular manatee needs additional human intervention.”

It’s a record start for 2023 with the high number of releases.

Every year many manatees are injured or become sick and are rescued and treated at critical care facilities. Exposure to red tide, cold stress, and disease are all natural problems that can affect manatees. Man-made threats include boat strikes, pollution, and habitat loss. Numerous manatees released this month were rescued as orphaned calves within the area of the manatee unusual mortality event (UME), which left thousands of animals malnourished and starving.

If you see a manatee in the wild that appears to be sick. contact Florida Fish and Wildlife for assistance.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police are investigating an accidental death at a Bayfront high-rise condominium under...
Worker dies in fall from Sarasota high-rise project
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Major shut down on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Any local businesses caught with these machines could face up to a $10,000 penalty per machine...
Charlotte County on lookout for illegal gambling machines
Manatee County Sheriff's Deputies search for cigarette thieves.
Four teens charged in Manatee murder case
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say

Latest News

FitFest will celebrate all things fitness and health this weekend at the Robinson Preserve.
Manatee County FitFest this weekend
This combination of Aug. 4, 2022, images shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and...
Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis asks court to reinstate him
Starting Thursday night, February 16, from 11 p.m. through Wednesday morning, February 22, at 5...
Work on I-75 ramp at Jacaranda will cause closures
A woman attacked by a stranger last month at her Tampa apartment complex gym told other women...
WATCH: Tampa woman fights back after attack at apartment gym