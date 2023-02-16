$50K reward now being offered in Jabez Spann death investigation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement officers with the Sarasota Police Department say a $50,000 reward is now being offered for information that can lead to an arrest in the death of Jabez Spann.

The teenager was last seen in September 2017 near 22nd Street in Sarasota.

Thursday, Feb. 16, is the four-year anniversary of when his remains were found in a rural area of Manatee County.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this case and they’re asking for anyone with any information about what happened to Spann to call Sarasota CrimeStoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

Today marks 4 years since the remains of #JabezSpann were found. Jabez disappeared in 2017. Case remains active & we're still asking for info in connection to his death. If you have info, call @SRQCrimeStopper at 941-366-TIPS. $50,000 reward remains for info leading to an arrest. pic.twitter.com/SkCFCmsGeK — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) February 16, 2023

