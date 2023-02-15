Worker dies after fall from Sarasota high-rise project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating an accidental death at a Bayfront high-rise condominium under construction, officials say.

Workers nearby told ABC7 they believe the victim was painting a lanai balcony roof on the 18th floor of Bayso Sarasota when he fell. A construction manager at the scene said the worker was taken away by ambulance.

Sarasota police confirmed the worker died. Police were on scene interviewing witnesses, and examining and photographing the construction site.

When completed, Bayso, on the Quay waterfront, will have 149 units.

