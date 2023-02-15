Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Worker dies after fall from Sarasota high-rise project

Sarasota Police are investigating an accidental death at a Bayfront high-rise condominium under...
Sarasota Police are investigating an accidental death at a Bayfront high-rise condominium under construction, official say.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating an accidental death at a Bayfront high-rise condominium under construction, officials say.

Workers nearby told ABC7 they believe the victim was painting a lanai balcony roof on the 18th floor of Bayso Sarasota when he fell. A construction manager at the scene said the worker was taken away by ambulance.

Sarasota police confirmed the worker died. Police were on scene interviewing witnesses, and examining and photographing the construction site.

When completed, Bayso, on the Quay waterfront, will have 149 units.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Major shut down on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Martin Hyde viral video
City Commission candidate Martin Hyde in hot water after viral video, accusations of racism
Southern Manatee Fire District responding to fire
6 dogs rescued from house fire in Oneco
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who...
Hillsborough sheriff invites people to get even with ex-Valentines
Residents in Holiday Estates face challenges as they rebuild.
Residents from Holiday Estates in Englewood facing challenges as they rebuild from Hurricane Ian

Latest News

A third suspect in the mass shooting was shot by police after a car chase on Feb. 6.
2 charged in Florida mass shooting that left 11 wounded
Any local businesses caught with these machines could face up to a $10,000 penalty per machine...
Charlotte County on lookout for illegal gambling machines
Manatee County Sheriff's Deputies search for cigarette thieves.
Four teens charged in Manatee murder case
Debris from Hurricane Ian was managed by contractor AshBritt.
Charlotte County ends hurricane debris collection