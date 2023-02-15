Advertise With Us
Warm and wonderful Wednesday ahead

Cold front arrives late Friday
Skies will be generally clear through Thursday with more beautiful sunsets to come
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The mild winter weather continues on Wednesday as temperatures will be much warmer to start the day. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will have mostly sunny skies throughout the day as high pressure continues to hold strong over the State. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph and turn to the SW near the coast by 2 p.m.

We still have an advisory in for respiratory issues due to red tide impacts along some of the area beaches. This will be a problem mainly as the winds turn to the west by mid afternoon. Once the sea breeze develops it brings some of the harmful impacts back to the beaches.

Thursday looks great with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s to start the day and then it warms into the low to mid 80s by 3 p.m. inland and highs at the beaches will be in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the south and turn to the SW later in the day. The speed of those winds will be around 5-10 mph.

Only cools down a little as it breezes on by
Friday starts out nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s. The high on Friday will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. Clouds will be on the increase as a weak cold front moves in. Winds will be increasing through the day so look for a breezy day by Friday afternoon. There is only a 20% chance for a late day shower or two.

Temperatures slip down to normal Saturday then right back up above it by Sunday
Saturday the front will be to our south and winds will be out of the north-northeast at 10-20 mph with skies being generally sunny with a high around 75 degrees.

Sunday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

