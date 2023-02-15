Advertise With Us
Warm temperatures are back, but so is the red tide!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our chilly morning temps are gone for now. Florida has the most pleasant weather in the country for the rest of the week as snow hits the central states and heavy thunderstorms in the eastern states. The cold front creating the active weather in the north pushes across Florida Friday. But there is very little moisture will this front, so all we get is slightly cooler air, highs in the 70s, for the weekend.

Red tide effects skyrockets at our beaches to start the week. With lighter winds, the respiratory irritations is lighter. But our southern beaches are reporting many dead fish on the beach and in the water.

Red Tide
Red Tide(Station)

