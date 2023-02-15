Public invited to Sarasota town hall on attainable housing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota will hold an attainable housing town hall meeting to discuss possible strategies that could boost the city’s attainable housing inventory.

The town hall will be held Wednesday, March 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1565 First Street. It also will be livestreamed and available on demand through the City of Sarasota website.

Attainable housing is generally defined as housing that is affordable to people earning around the Area Median Income. Households living in attainable housing and earning between 80% and 120% of the AMI should not need to spend more than 30% of their income on housing costs.

The March 1 town hall is a follow-up to a well-attended session in January, when city staff outlined how attainable housing could be included in future developments in downtown Sarasota.

A Comprehensive Plan amendment recently adopted by the City Commission allows more attainable housing in four downtown zone districts: Downtown Bayfront (DTB), Downtown Core (DTC), Downtown Edge (DTE) and Downtown Neighborhood Edge (DTNE). In exchange for attainable housing on-site in the downtown, there would be an option for a density bonus up to four times the base density.

On March 1, an overview of proposed incentives to encourage attainable housing will be presented, frequently asked questions will be addressed, and citizens will have a chance to provide input and feedback.

The video of the January town hall can be viewed at www.SarasotaFL.gov. It is archived on the “Meetings/Agendas/Video” webpage under “Public Forums & Community Meetings of Interest.”

Additional information about the City’s attainable housing initiatives and strategies is accessible via the Planning Department webpage.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.