Port Charlotte woman charged with leaving scene after collision with bicyclist

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Port Charlotte woman has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a collision with a bicyclist and fleeing the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Jasmine Faith Haney was driving an SUV west in the left turn lane of Edgewater Drive, east of Bayshore Road Monday.

At the same time, a bicyclist was heading east on the south shoulder of Edgewater Drive. As Haney turned left to enter a gas station, the bicyclist collided with the car, investigators say.

Haney allegedly fled the scene. The bicyclist was was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, troopers say.

Troopers found the SUV a short time later. Haney was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury crash and having no valid drivers license.

Additionally, the SUV was impounded. The crash remains under investigation.

