North Port to hold public meeting on Price Boulevard project

The project is now moving forward after residents approved a referendum last November.
The project is now moving forward after residents approved a referendum last November.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is hosting an open house-style community meeting on the upcoming Price Boulevard widening project.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, March 15, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the George Mullen Activity Center Gymnasium, 1602 Kramer Way.

Staff from the Public Works and the Utilities departments will be available to answer residents’ questions about the timeline and impact of the project.

Residents will also be able to view renderings that show how the newly constructed roadway will look.

Residents who live directly on Price Boulevard will be able to find out what they can expect while the project is ongoing, as well as fill out and notarize the temporary construction easement forms that will be required for this work to take place.

The project consists of:

  • Four travel lanes, two in each direction
  • A continuous bi-directional center left lane
  • A 10-foot-wide multi-use path on each side of the roadway

The project is now moving forward after residents approved a referendum last November. The first step in the project includes improvements to underground utilities, which are expected to begin later this spring. A redesign of the four waterway crossings is currently underway, using lessons learned during Hurricane Ian, with road construction to follow in 2024.

For more information about this project, please visit NorthPortFL.gov/Price, call the dedicated voicemail box for this project at 941-240-6960, or email PriceWideningInfo@NorthPortFL.gov.

