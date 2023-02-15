A new year, a new record at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has set yet another record for passenger traffic, recording the busiest January in its history.

The airport announced Wednesday it served 377,617 passengers last month, 25% more than January 2022.

In the last 12 months, 3,923,034 passengers have passed through the gates, 17.5% more than the 12 months through January 2022.

“The record-breaking growth we continue to see at SRQ is truly unbelievable,” said Rick Piccolo, the airport’s president and CEO. “Our airlines continue to add new routes and destinations ... people now have better choices for flight schedules and pricing.”

In 2020, an airport gateway project upgraded the airport entrance signage and landscaping. Parking lots were expanded to accommodate the rapid growth in traffic and the security checkpoint was increased from four to six lanes. A new access control system and a digital surveillance video system was also installed.

More than $200 million in construction projects have been approved for future airport expansion and improvements. Projects include a new five-gate passenger terminal, an apron expansion for aircraft parking, an updated baggage handling system, a new consolidated rental car facility, a new Customs facility for general aviation, an upgraded observation area, a new ground transportation area, and a revamped cell phone lot.

Upcoming new service

Feb. 17: Raleigh-Durham (RDU) - Avelo Airlines

March 11: Buffalo (BUF) - Southwest

March 11: Minneapolis (MSP) - Southwest

March 11: Providence (PVD) - Southwest

July 13: Providence (PVD) – Breeze Airways

Upcoming returning service

March 11: Cincinnati (CVG) - Southwest

March 11: Milwaukee (MKE) – Southwest

March 11: Washington, D.C. (DCA) - Southwest

