Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

A new year, a new record at SRQ

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has set yet another record for passenger traffic,...
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has set yet another record for passenger traffic, recording the busiest January in its history.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has set yet another record for passenger traffic, recording the busiest January in its history.

The airport announced Wednesday it served 377,617 passengers last month, 25% more than January 2022.

In the last 12 months, 3,923,034 passengers have passed through the gates, 17.5% more than the 12 months through January 2022.

“The record-breaking growth we continue to see at SRQ is truly unbelievable,” said Rick Piccolo, the airport’s president and CEO. “Our airlines continue to add new routes and destinations ... people now have better choices for flight schedules and pricing.”

In 2020, an airport gateway project upgraded the airport entrance signage and landscaping. Parking lots were expanded to accommodate the rapid growth in traffic and the security checkpoint was increased from four to six lanes. A new access control system and a digital surveillance video system was also installed.

More than $200 million in construction projects have been approved for future airport expansion and improvements. Projects include a new five-gate passenger terminal, an apron expansion for aircraft parking, an updated baggage handling system, a new consolidated rental car facility, a new Customs facility for general aviation, an upgraded observation area, a new ground transportation area, and a revamped cell phone lot.

Upcoming new service

Feb. 17: Raleigh-Durham (RDU) - Avelo Airlines

March 11: Buffalo (BUF) - Southwest

March 11: Minneapolis (MSP) - Southwest

March 11: Providence (PVD) - Southwest

July 13: Providence (PVD) – Breeze Airways

Upcoming returning service

March 11: Cincinnati (CVG) - Southwest

March 11: Milwaukee (MKE) – Southwest

March 11: Washington, D.C. (DCA) - Southwest

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Major shut down on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Martin Hyde viral video
City Commission candidate Martin Hyde in hot water after viral video, accusations of racism
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who...
Hillsborough sheriff invites people to get even with ex-Valentines
Southern Manatee Fire District responding to fire
6 dogs rescued from house fire in Oneco
Residents in Holiday Estates face challenges as they rebuild.
Residents from Holiday Estates in Englewood facing challenges as they rebuild from Hurricane Ian

Latest News

A guest at an oceanfront hotel in Daytona Beach Shores has died after being run over by a...
Daytona Beach hotel guest killed by forklift doing storm repairs
The City of Sarasota will hold an attainable housing town hall meeting to discuss possible...
Public invited to Sarasota town hall on attainable housing
The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting a public outreach meeting to discuss plans...
FDOT to hold open house to talk about local I-75 improvements
Fairy Door
Discovering the Fairy Door Creators of the Suncoast