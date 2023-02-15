Hundreds renew their vows for Valentine’s Day on Siesta Beach and Nokomis Beach

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - More than three hundred couples on Siesta Beach and around 150 couples on Nokomis Beach renewing their vows on Valentine’s Day.

“I think this reminds us of our love for each another and it’s important to do something like this,” said Patrick and Beverly Lyons, a couple who has been married for 42 years. “It’s just heartwarming and it’s fun to see all these people renewing their vows, it’s nice to know people have been married for so many years.”

The gathering featuring several stations for photo opportunities for the couples and lots of romantic music. Circuit Court Judge Stephen M. Walker presiding over this non-denominational ceremony.

“Many times what we’re dealing with are people and businesses that are in turmoil and it can be a very sad result sometimes, and something like this, that is one common purpose and it is a joyous purpose, it’s a wonderful thing to be able to participate in,” said Walker.

A wide range of couples of all ages on hand enjoying a beautiful day on the beach for this special occasion and saying I do again. Some married for a very long time, while others recently tying the knot.

“He’s the one that did it, he’s the one that signed us up,” said Jane Chapel. “I did and I told her what was going to happen today, sometimes I’ve got to take charge right,” said Tom Chapel, Jane’s husband for 7 years now.

Sarasota County hosting this event. It’s something they’ve now done since the 1990′s.

“This event is probably one of my favorite ones, it’s a lot of work to put it all together and to make it all happen for the love of each other,” said Catherine Wunderlich, Events Coordinator for Siesta Beach. “Some are 50 years married, some it’s their first year, some have been coming to this event year after year after year.”

