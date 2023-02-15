Four teens charged in Manatee murder case

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Four teenagers have been arrested for their involvement in the shooting death of a 15-year old boy in Bradenton in November, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspects are between 13 and 18 years old. Investigators believe the teens were buying firearms and were being robbed by the victim when the shooting occurred.

On the night of Nov. 23, a deputy on patrol heard gunshots in the 1800 block of 28th Avenue East. Moments later, he arrived at the shooting scene and discovered evidence in the roadway.

Just after midnight, a 15-year-old arrived at Manatee Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Detectives identified and interviewed multiple juveniles who were at the scene that night, and developed probable cause to charge a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old with felony murder.

Detectives have also arrested 18-year-old Uriel Carrillo and charged him with being an accessory after the fact, a second-degree felony.

The names of the juveniles are not being identified by ABC7 because of their age.

