Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Former Hillsborough prosecutor filing appeal to get job back

This combination of Aug. 4, 2022, images shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and...
This combination of Aug. 4, 2022, images shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren during separate news conferences in Tampa, Fla. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, Warren, a twice-elected, Democratic state prosecutor suspended by DeSantis, filed an appeal in his federal lawsuit against the governor in a renewed bid to get his job back. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The elected state prosecutor suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is filing an appeal in his federal lawsuit against the governor in a renewed bid to get his job back.

Andrew Warren, a twice-elected Democratic state attorney in Hillsborough County, filed a notice of appeal in the case Tuesday, seeking to bring it to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta.

DeSantis suspended Warren last year over the prosecutor’s signing of statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments, as well as policies about not charging people with some minor crimes.

The notice of appeal comes a month after a federal judge in Tallahassee dismissed Warren’s lawsuit against DeSantis.

In that ruling, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said federal law prevents him from returning Warren to office though a lawsuit that centered on state law, but that DeSantis violated the First Amendment and the Florida Constitution by removing the prosecutor.

“The idea that the Governor can get away with breaking federal and state law should offend anyone who believes in freedom — free speech, free elections, and that no one is above the law,” Warren said in a statement Tuesday. “We’ve proven that DeSantis broke the law, and I’ll keep fighting until I’m back doing the work that the people elected me to do.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Major shut down on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Martin Hyde viral video
City Commission candidate Martin Hyde in hot water after viral video, accusations of racism
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who...
Hillsborough sheriff invites people to get even with ex-Valentines
Southern Manatee Fire District responding to fire
6 dogs rescued from house fire in Oneco
Residents in Holiday Estates face challenges as they rebuild.
Residents from Holiday Estates in Englewood facing challenges as they rebuild from Hurricane Ian

Latest News

The project is now moving forward after residents approved a referendum last November.
North Port to hold public meeting on Price Boulevard project
A guest at an oceanfront hotel in Daytona Beach Shores has died after being run over by a...
Daytona Beach hotel guest killed by forklift doing storm repairs
The City of Sarasota will hold an attainable housing town hall meeting to discuss possible...
Public invited to Sarasota town hall on attainable housing
The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting a public outreach meeting to discuss plans...
FDOT to hold open house to talk about local I-75 improvements