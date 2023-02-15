Advertise With Us
FDOT to hold open house to talk about local I-75 improvements

The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting a public outreach meeting to discuss plans...
The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting a public outreach meeting to discuss plans for improvements along a 40-mile stretch in Sarasota and Manatee counties.(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If driving on I-75 tends to raise your blood pressure, you may be interested in a chance to tell state transportation officials how to fix it.

The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting a public outreach meeting to discuss plans for improvements along a 40-mile stretch in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

The Southwest Connect I-75 North Corridor runs from State Road 777 (River Road) in Sarasota County to north of Moccasin Wallow Road in Manatee County.

The master plan for this corridor may include widening, managed lanes, modifying interchanges, and evaluating new interchanges. This master plan will serve as a guide to allow FDOT to focus future efforts and funding toward the most critical areas first, officials said.

The in-person open house is set for Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5-7 p.m. at the Realtor Association of Sarasota & Manatee, 2320 Cattlemen Road in Sarasota.

Details are also available online at the project website from Feb. 20 to March 6. They include a virtual tour with video and other materials designed to introduce the project and study process, present information regarding existing conditions, and receive feedback.

In addition, FDOT is hosting a live virtual Question and Answer Event beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. To register for the virtual event, go to www.SWFLInterstates.com/north-corridor-vpm.

Comments can be provided through the project website and questions can be answered by calling the FDOT Project Manager, Nicole Harris, P.E., at 863-519-2335 or via e-mail at nicole.harris@dot.state.fl.us. While comments about the project are accepted at any time, comments must be received or postmarked by Monday, March 6, to be included in the formal workshop record.

A summary of the workshop comments and responses will be available on the webpage approximately 30 days following the close of the comment period.

