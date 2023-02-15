Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

FDA considers making Narcan available without prescription

Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. Naloxone, available as a nasal spray and in an injectable form, is a key tool in the battle against a nationwide overdose crisis linked to the deaths of more than 100,000 people annually in the U.S. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The opioid overdose antidote Narcan could soon be sold over the counter as a nasal spray.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration is meeting with advisers to discuss making the nasal-spray version of Narcan available without a prescription.

Research shows that a wider availability of Narcan could save lives as opioid deaths across the country reached record numbers last year.

The drug company seeking the FDA’s approval says its over-the-counter nasal spray version of Narcan is designed to be used by people without medical training.

It also says the spray is easier to administer than an injection.

Approval could come as early as this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: Major shut down on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Martin Hyde viral video
City Commission candidate Martin Hyde in hot water after viral video, accusations of racism
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who...
Hillsborough sheriff invites people to get even with ex-Valentines
Southern Manatee Fire District responding to fire
6 dogs rescued from house fire in Oneco
Residents in Holiday Estates face challenges as they rebuild.
Residents from Holiday Estates in Englewood facing challenges as they rebuild from Hurricane Ian

Latest News

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Ohio town takes resident questions on derailment, chemicals
Officials continue to say water quality is being closely monitored in the wake of a controlled...
Water quality concerns remain after Ohio train derailment
The Tops grocery store is shown after a mass shooting that claimed 10 lives in May 2022.
Buffalo supermarket gunman removed from court after attempted attack during sentencing
Season 2 of Road Stories premieres Friday on Circle.
Second season of hit animated series 'Road Stories' premieres on Circle this Friday